FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police responded to a domestic dispute call Sunday afternoon where gunshots were exchanged between two people leaving one dead and one injured.

According to a release from FSPD, at approximately 7:21 p.m., police responded to the 1200 block of N 52nd Street and upon arrival, it was determined two people had exchanged gunfire.

One person was taken to the hospital for their injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.

“No arrests have been made at this time, but all involved parties have been accounted for,” police said in a press release.

An investigation is underway and more information will be released when it becomes available. Police say this is believed to be an isolated incident with no immediate threat to the public.