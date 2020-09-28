FSPD: Mail stolen from USPS collection box

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A U.S. Postal Service collection box in Fort Smith was pried open and had its contents stolen, according to a post from the Fort Smith Police Department on Monday.

According to the post, police recently responded to the intersection of Greenwood and Park Avenues in reference to a damaged neighborhood mailbox.

“An unknown party pried the mailbox open and stole all of the contents,” the post reads.

According to the department, the FSPD Criminal Investigations Division is working with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to find the person(s) responsible.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you can contact FSPD at (479) 709-5116 or U.S. Postal Inspections at (501) 945-6726.