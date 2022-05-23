FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department is looking for assistance identifying a possible suspect in a theft that occurred on a city transit bus.

According to a press release, on March 21, a city transit bus video captured an individual wearing a mask, an L.A. hat and a LeBron James shirt sifting through belongings that were mistakenly left behind by another passenger. The video shows the individual taking a watch from the belongings and then taking a seat.

The victim returned shortly afterward and retrieved his things, not knowing that he was leaving without the watch.

If you can help police identify the suspect, please call 479-709-5000. Reward-eligible tips of up to $1,000 must be submitted through Fort Smith CrimeStoppers at 78-CRIME.