FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department issued a press release in advance of the Steel Horse Rally rolling into its city this weekend.

“Folks are coming from all over the continent to enjoy our beautiful River Valley and experience Downtown Fort Smith,” the release states. “The Fort Smith Police Department welcomes these visitors with open arms and we pride ourselves in our community policing strategies coupled with traditional policing tactics which contribute to a safe and enjoyable event for everyone and keep people talking about Fort Smith in a positive way.”

The release also notes that “If thousands of rumbling bikes, loud concerts, and large crowds of happy people aren’t your thing, Downtown Fort Smith is probably a place you’ll want to avoid this weekend.”

The police advise that the following streets will be affected by the event:

Garrison Avenue and intersecting streets at: 5th Street, 6th Street, 7th Street, 8th Street, 9th Street, 10th Street, 11th Street, 12th Street, 13th Street, and Rogers Ave.

Towson from Rogers to Garrison Ave. will be closed.

Riverfront Drive and North A Street will be temporarily affected on Saturday afternoon from about 4-4:30 PM for a motorcycle procession/parade.

The Steel Horse Rally takes place on May 6-7 in Fort Smith. More information about the event is available here.