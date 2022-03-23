FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release, 64.6 Downtown, in collaboration with 100 Families, a United Way of Fort Smith Area initiative, will be hosting a Poverty Simulation at First Presbyterian Church of Fort Smith on Thursday, April 7 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The object of this simulation is to bring awareness to the needs of our community through policymaker engagement by simulating poverty in an experiential setting, the release says. The University of Central Arkansas Center for Community and Economic Development will facilitate the Poverty Simulation.

The simulation is targeting leaders in Fort Smith to engage in the simulation.

For more information, please contact Shelby Fiegel at sfiegel@uca.edu or (501) 450-5269.