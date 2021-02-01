River Valley legislator to run for State Treasurer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Republican State Senator (Dist. 8) Mathew Pitsch plans to run for the Arkansas Treasurer job.

The announcement was made Monday, February 1, 2021, the election is scheduled for November 2022.

Arkansas State Senate District 8 has more than 82,000 residents, as of the 2010 census. It covers part of Sebastian County and includes the cities of Fort Smith, Greenwood, Hackett and Bonanza.

Pitsch has:

Served two terms in the Arkansas House of Representatives from 2015 to 2018

State Senate in 2018

Senate Majority Whip in 2020 during the fiscal session.

Vice-chair for the Senate Transportation, Technology and Legislative Affairs Committee

Member of the Senate Insurance and Commerce Committee & Senate Efficiency Committee

Vice-chair Sportsman’s Caucus

“I’m proud of the work we’ve been able to accomplish in the Senate and the House of Representatives during my time in office. Arkansas is fortunate to have a strong financial strategy and outlook and it’s crucial we maintain our economic footing. Keeping Arkansas financially strong for its citizens is paramount.” State Senator Mathew Pitsch

Pitsch said his primary focus will be managing the state’s $4.5 billion “investment portfolio,” college savings plan and employee pensions in the state.

ABOUT PITSCH

He was born in Buffalo, Wyoming. He is married to Seanna and has four children, two sons, and two daughters, and is an active member of the Lutheran church.