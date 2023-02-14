FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Funeral arrangements have been made for the procession honoring former Fort Smith fire chief Phil Christensen, who died on Feb. 11 after a battle with cancer.

The City of Fort Smith says the procession will cause some temporary road closures on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 9:30-10 a.m.

According to the City, the procession will leave Fire Station 1, traveling through Fort Smith before arriving at Evangel Temple.

The majority of the streets that intersect this route will close as the procession nears and reopen after the procession clears, the City says.