Governor Hutchinson intends to commute sentence of Rolf Kaestel

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced intent to grant eight pardons and two commutations, including Fort Smith resident Rolf Kaestel, who was sentenced to life in prison for aggravated robbery.

Rolf Kaestel, 70, was convicted in Sebastian County in 1981.

Kaestel will be eligible for parole eligibility immediately.

He was convicted of aggravated assault and has been in prison for 40 years. He was found guilty of holding up a Fort Smith taco shop with a toy water pistol and robbing the place of $264, according to court records.

In June 1981, Kaestel began serving his sentence at the Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC) Cummins Unit in Lincoln County.

An additional 50 clemency requests were denied and two had no action taken upon them.

