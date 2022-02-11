FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A grass fire damages the Fort Smith National Cemetery.

Dozens of headstones are now discolored from the fire on February 9. The cemetery says cleaning the headstones shouldn’t be an issue and will replace any if need be.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“The firefighters were great. They got here very quickly,” said Marshall Murphy, director of Fort Smith and Little Rock National Cemeteries. “They did save the rest of this section and possibly any of it from blowing into the other sections and starting fires there as well.”

The cemetery says they can handle the cleanup right now, but they’ll ask for volunteers if needed.

Murphy said the cemetery is asking for volunteers to come out and use approved cleaner at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 15 to scrub the soot off the headstone.

Volunteers are asked to bring their own brush with plastic bristles and the cemetery will provide buckets and the approved cleaner. Murphy said do not take it upon to clean the headstones. He said marble is a soft stone and you might damage the headstones.