Greenwood elementary school mourns loss of teacher

River Valley News
Posted: / Updated:

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — East Pointe Elementary School in Greenwood announced the death of one of its teachers on Friday, April 2.

Megan Ewing Whitson, a teacher librarian at the elementary school, died after a battle with small cell lung cancer.

“We are heartbroken to have to share that our beloved Megan Whitson has passed away,” the school announced on Facebook. “Mrs. Whitson personified everything our school strives to be. Her work ethic was only matched by her kindness, creativity, and love for those in her life.”

“Our school family is deeply saddened by her loss, but forever better for the influence she has had on each of us. We ask that you keep her family and the countless people who love her in your thoughts and prayers.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers