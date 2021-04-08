Greenwood elementary school mourns loss of teacher

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — East Pointe Elementary School in Greenwood announced the death of one of its teachers on Friday, April 2.

Megan Ewing Whitson, a teacher librarian at the elementary school, died after a battle with small cell lung cancer.

“We are heartbroken to have to share that our beloved Megan Whitson has passed away,” the school announced on Facebook. “Mrs. Whitson personified everything our school strives to be. Her work ethic was only matched by her kindness, creativity, and love for those in her life.”

“Our school family is deeply saddened by her loss, but forever better for the influence she has had on each of us. We ask that you keep her family and the countless people who love her in your thoughts and prayers.”