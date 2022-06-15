GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — River Valley Regional Food Bank provided more than 80 pre-packed emergency food boxes for Greenwood Methodist Church.

“There’s always a willingness and a desire to help those in need in our community,” Pastor John Embrey said. “It’s a great place to live.”

Heavy rain moved through the River Valley early on the morning of Friday, June 10, causing damage to much of the infrastructure of the area.

By Friday, local flood victims will have food delivered to them. Contact information for those who need help was provided to the church.