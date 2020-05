GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Greenwood Police Department is currently searching for two suspects who shot at officers and then fled into the woods.

Sgt. Eric Pippin with the Greenwood Police Department says the suspects are two males who crashed a vehicle near Mt. Zion Road and then fled into the wooded area after shooting at responding officers.

No one was injured. Stay with KNWA/KFTA for updates.