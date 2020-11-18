Greenwood Public Schools pivots to virtual learning until after Thanksgiving

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Greenwood Public Schools will pivot to online instruction beginning Thursday, November 19th through Tuesday, November 24th.

According to the school’s Facebook page, Thanksgiving break will begin Wednesday, November 25 through Friday, November 27th.

On-site classes will resume on Monday, November 30th.

According to the school, the decision was made through consultation with the Arkansas Department of Education and the Arkansas Department of Health as a result of an increased number of staff members being quarantined as a result of COVID-19.

School offices will remain open on Thursday, November 19th and Friday, November 20th, as well as Monday, November 23rd and Tuesday, November 24th.