Greenwood Public Schools pivots to virtual learning until after Thanksgiving

River Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Greenwood Public Schools will pivot to online instruction beginning Thursday, November 19th through Tuesday, November 24th.

According to the school’s Facebook page, Thanksgiving break will begin Wednesday, November 25 through Friday, November 27th.

On-site classes will resume on Monday, November 30th.

According to the school, the decision was made through consultation with the Arkansas Department of Education and the Arkansas Department of Health as a result of an increased number of staff members being quarantined as a result of COVID-19.

School offices will remain open on Thursday, November 19th and Friday, November 20th, as well as Monday, November 23rd and Tuesday, November 24th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers