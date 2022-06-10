GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Greenwood is requesting all water customers to conserve water as repairs are being made to infrastructure at the lake due to damage from recent flooding.

According to a Facebook post from the city, the water department is asking customers to use water sparingly for domestic purposes only.

Irrigation of lawns, shrubs, washing pavement is prohibited, according to the post. Customers will be notified once repairs have been made.

Heavy rain moved through the River Valley early on the morning of Friday, June 10.