GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Greenwood is asking its residents to conserve water after record-breaking temperatures and lack of rainfall have caused the city to implement a Phase II Water Conservation ordinance.

According to Ordinance No. 02-15, residents are asked to follow various water usage restrictions including:

All lawn and turf watering from City sources are prohibited.

The watering of shrubs, plants, trees, and gardens is permitted only by hand-held hose and should be limited to the minimum amounts necessary to sustain plant life. Such watering is permitted at locations with even-numbered addresses on even-numbered days of the month only and at locations with odd-numbered addresses on odd-numbered days of the month only.

Golf courses are permitted to water only greens and tee boxes from City sources. Watering of golf course fairways and roughs and school athletic fields and other public areas from City sources is prohibited.

All washing of motor vehicles, trailers and boats is prohibited except at commercial car washes.

The filling of swimming pools is prohibited.

The washing of building exteriors, sidewalks, walkways, driveways, patios, parking lots, tennis courts and other hard-surfaced areas by hosing or by use of water directly from faucets with water from City sources is prohibited.

The use of water from fire hydrants at any time for construction purposes, fire drills, or routine hydrant testing is prohibited.

The use of water from City sources for compacting dirt, earth moving operations or street base course construction is prohibited.

The City did not give a date as to when the conservation phase would be lifted. Greenwood thanks its residents for their patience during this time.