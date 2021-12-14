Greenwood teen dies in single-car crash

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Greenwood teen died in the early morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 12, after striking a tree in his vehicle, a post by the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

At approximately 2 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a one-vehicle crash on Tennessee Ridge Road in Fort Smith, Ark.

Authorities arrived to find a vehicle occupied by Garrett Harralson, 17, had struck a tree after failing to turn for a curve before going off the road.

Harralson was taken to a Fort Smith hospital where he later died.

According to the Greenwood High School Wrestling Facebook page, Harralson was a wrestler in his senior year at the school.