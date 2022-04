GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Greenwood woman was killed in a car crash Tuesday morning in rural Sebastian County.

According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, Jennifer Barger, 27, was traveling northbound on US 71 when she rear-ended the car in front of her as it slowed to make a turn.

The injured driver of the second vehicle was taken to Mercy-Fort Smith Hospital.

Arkansas State Police investigated the crash.