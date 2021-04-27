Hackett man is missing; Clayton Gurley, 29

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) took a missing person report for Clayton Gurley, 29, of Hackett, on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Clayton Gurley, 29, missing. Photo from the SCSO.

Gurley did not show up for work on Sunday, according to the SCSO, and it was also reported that on Saturday he visited a friend and stepped outside to smoke.

The SCSO said, “according to the friend, he went to bed. When the friend awoke early on Sunday, Clayton was gone. It is believed he walked away as his mother’s car was still at the residence of the friend.”

The surrounding area has been canvassed, which resulted in one witness. The person stated they saw a man near Highway 45 in Hackett around 2 a.m. on Sunday, April 25.

If anyone knows where Clayton is or they have heard from him, please call FSSO at 479-783-1051.

Clayton was last seen wearing black jeans and black shoes. He is described as a white male, 145 lbs, 5’9”, with blue eyes.

