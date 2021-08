SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A hang-glider pilot was left suspended fifteen feet above the ground after crashing into the trees near Poteau Mountain on Sunday.

According to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched on Sunday to Poteau Mountain in reference to the incident.

Deputies and firefighters used a rappelling harness to lower the glider’s pilot to the ground.

The hang-glider, who was not identified by police, was not injured.