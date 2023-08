VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Portions of Highway 59 in Van Buren are expected to be closed for at least three weeks for an ARDOT project, according to a Facebook post from the City of Van Buren.

Highway 59 from Mount Vista Boulevard South to Main Street and Main Street to Broadway Street will be closed for the project.

The closures are expected to begin on Sunday, August 13 and run through Sunday, September 3. The roads will close from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day until the project is complete.