Historic sign returns to Arkansas Tech campus

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An iconic neon sign that once pointed toward Arkansas Tech’s campus has returned and is lighting the way outside ATU’s Alumni House at 1313 N. Arkansas Ave in Russellville, Ark.

According to a news release, the project was created by Sherry Nordin Polsgrove, who began work for the sign’s return during her year as president of the ATU Alumni Association Board of Directors in 2018.

“I wanted something to be different about that year,” said Polsgrove. “I wanted a sign in front of the alumni office just to serve as a welcome back to our school.”

Polsgrove was able to fulfill her wish as the decades-old sign, which was once located at the intersection of today’s South Arkansas Avenue and East Fourth Street, was found in the archives of the Techionery on campus.

According to the release, Arkansas Sign and Neon of Little Rock, whom created the original, was available for the new project. Donors helped make the project possible and the sign was sent to Little Rock in 2019 for restoration.

On Dec. 7, 2021, the sign was finally installed. Numerous social media posts were made about the sign, as Polsgove’s vision had come to life.

“Since those pictures have been on Facebook…I just get excited about the enthusiasm of people who remember that sign,” said Polsgrove. “We’ve brought something back that is so positive and is so cool. It took a village. I wanted that alumni board to feel good about that year (2018). I saw that sign as a kid. I saw it as a teenager. And now I see it in a different place. When I drive by there, I’m going to smile, be proud about that and remember all the people who played a role in making it possible.”