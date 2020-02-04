Home & small businesses to occupy Central Mall

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — The Central Mall in Fort Smith will host 28 home and small businesses for four days to help drive interest and awareness for gifts and products not usually found in the mall.

Called Valentine’s Shopping Extravaganza, it allows shoppers the chance to find a host of unique trinkets such as handcrafted welded roses, homemade jams and jellies, artisan-crafted jewelry, and much more.

The event goes on from February 13th to the 16th during the Central Mall’s hours of operation from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Officials say events like these are important because home and small businesses are the core of business growth in the Fort Smith area and it allows startups to get their products in front of a larger audience than they may be able to otherwise.