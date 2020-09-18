Homemade explosive device found in Johnson County home

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office did a search warrant Thursday regarding possession of narcotics and firearms.

Three people were arrested at the scene for a mixture of felony and misdemeanor charges.

Deputies found a homemade explosive device during a search inside the home. Due to protocol, the Fort Smith Fire Department Bomb Squad was requested to defuse the device.

The case has been forwarded to the Johnson County prosecutor’s office for them to review for formal charges.

This investigation was a joint operation between members of the sheriff’s office CID and the Criminal Interdiction Team.

“We would also like to express our appreciation to the Fort Smith Fire Department and the Arkansas Department of Human Services,” Johnson County Sheriff said.