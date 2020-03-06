Human remains found in LeFlore County near OK Feed Mill plant

HEAVENER, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office confirms human remains were found Thursday afternoon.

Undersheriff Donnie Edwards said a skull and other human bones were found southwest of Heavener in an area close to the OK Feed Mill plant off Highway 128.

Back on April 15, 2019, the Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for Harold Snyder, 83. He was reported missing on April 11 at 9 a.m. He was wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans, brown cowboy boots, and a cowboy hat.

Edwards was not able to say if the remains were those of Snyder.

As of 9 a.m. Friday t LeFlore County medical examiner was at the scene exhuming the remains.

