14-year-old killed after hunting accident in Sebastian County

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: A 14-year-old was killed after a hunting accident in Sebastian County, according to Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

Newt Hodge, 14, was killed when a gun accidentally discharged, striking Newt and his 19-year-old brother Kasey Hodge in the shoulder.

According to Arkansas Game and Fish, the initial investigation appears to show that the brothers had shot a deer and were attempting to load it into their truck when a gun that was leaning on the truck fell and discharged.

Newt was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Kasey was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

This is the second hunting fatality this year. The incident is still under investigation.

UPDATE: There were two victims. One was a 14-year-old and the other a 19-year-old, according to investigators.

One was life-flighted to the hospital and the other was taken by ambulance.

Investigators believe the accident happened during the loading of a deer into a vehicle.

Their conditions are still unknown and there is no evidence of foul play.

Pevehouse said Arkansas Game and Fish is present with SBCO investigators. AG&F will lead the investigation since it has been deemed a hunting accident.

Original Story

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local law enforcement is responding to a hunting accident in Sebastian County, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

Capt. Philip Pevehouse said the accident happened near Hartford Township on Cedar Creek Road.

Investigators said a minor has been shot and their condition is unknown.