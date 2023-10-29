OZARK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One person was killed and three were injured in a single-vehicle accident in Franklin County on Saturday, according to a crash report.

John Owen, 29, was driving a 2021 Chevrolet west on Interstate 40 near mile marker 35. While trying to negotiate a left-hand curve, the vehicle hydroplaned, veered over the right fog line and left the roadway, according to the report.

The vehicle collided with a concrete culvert and a tree before rolling onto its passenger side.

Owen did not survive the accident and the three passengers were taken to Fort Smith hospitals for treatment.

No further information was given.