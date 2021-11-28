Ice skating rink returns to Fort Smith’s Riverfront Pavilion

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Community Rescue Mission, in partnership First National Bank of Fort Smith, is bringing back a Downtown Fort Smith tradition with a synthetic ice-skating rink.

The rink will be located on the lawn of the Riverfront Pavilion at 100 North B Street from November 26, 2021, to January 2, 2022.

Admission is $12 for anyone ages 11 and up and $8 for kids under 11.

100% of the proceeds will go to the Fort Smith Community Rescue Mission, which, according to the organization’s mission statement, “provides safe shelter, meals, and needed support to help people get back on their feet as quickly as possible.”

Hours of operation are listed below:

November 26 – December 19

Fridays: 5 PM to 9 PM

Saturdays: 10 AM to 9 PM

Sundays: 1 PM to 5 PM

December 20 – 25

Monday – Thursday: 2 PM to 7 PM

Christmas Eve (Friday): Noon to 4 PM

(Friday): Noon to 4 PM Christmas Day (Saturday): Closed

December 26– January 2