Standoff in Greenwood caused buses to detour

UPDATE (5:50 p.m. Nov. 12): A standoff at a residence caused school bus drivers to take alternate routes to curtail chances of anything happening to kids.

The suspect is a convicted felon and was involved in an incident with a family member, according to police. The suspect has yet to be identified.

There were no hostages. No injuries were reported, according to police.

Police have been dispatched to this residence more than once.

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KFTA) — Greenwood police are being tight-lipped about an incident happening in the city.

The incident is causing school buses to detour onto alternate routes.

Police wouldn’t comment on the exact matter citing “it’s still developing,” but they did confirm there is a situation happening.

Chief Will Dawson with the Greenwood Police Department said, “We have a situation going on that we had to take in the consideration of the kids’ safety. We do have a strong presence in a neighborhood at this time.”

This is a developing story.