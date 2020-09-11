Indians, Outlaws, Marshals & the Hangin’ Judge premieres in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith’s history is featured on the big screen tonight.

Veteran filmmaker Larry Foley, chair for the University of Arkansas’ School of Journalism and Strategic Media created the documentary, Indians, Outlaws, Marshals & the Hangin’ Judge.

It is set in the late 1800s around the time when Judge Parker reigned supreme on the federal bench and 79 people were hanged from the gallows.

“I’ve just always thought that this was a rich, American story and that too many people really didn’t know too much about it so it just been a blast to work on this film,” Foley said.

There was a small socially-distanced premiere of the film in Fort Smith.