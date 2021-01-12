Inmate escapes from Sequoyah County Detention Center

River Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALLISAW, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday that an inmate escaped from the Sequoyah County Detention Center at around 10:30 p.m.

The inmate, James Paul Cripps, was allowed to make a phone call from the booking area of the jail and while the detention officer was dealing with other inmates, Cripps was able to steal the key to one of the outside doors and escape.

He was last seen wearing a red/orange hoodie and blue jeans.

The Sheriff’s Office says Cripps is considered potentially violent and was being held on charges of First-degree Burglary, Domestic Violence, Assault and Battery with a dangerous weapon, and destruction of property.

Those with any information on Cripps’ whereabouts are urged to call Investigators Rutherford or Grizzle at the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office 918-775-9155 or use the tip line on the Sheriff’s Office’s website

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers