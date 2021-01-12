Inmate escapes from Sequoyah County Detention Center

SALLISAW, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday that an inmate escaped from the Sequoyah County Detention Center at around 10:30 p.m.

The inmate, James Paul Cripps, was allowed to make a phone call from the booking area of the jail and while the detention officer was dealing with other inmates, Cripps was able to steal the key to one of the outside doors and escape.

He was last seen wearing a red/orange hoodie and blue jeans.

The Sheriff’s Office says Cripps is considered potentially violent and was being held on charges of First-degree Burglary, Domestic Violence, Assault and Battery with a dangerous weapon, and destruction of property.

Those with any information on Cripps’ whereabouts are urged to call Investigators Rutherford or Grizzle at the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office 918-775-9155 or use the tip line on the Sheriff’s Office’s website