Inmate found dead in cell at Crawford County jail

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An inmate held at the Crawford County jail was found dead Wednesday morning from what the sheriff said he believes was a possible overdose.

Interim Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante said 46-year-old Oddie Owens was found alone in his cell dead without any signs of trauma.

“We are reviewing what may have happened,” Damante said. “At this time, it appears there was no trauma to the body that may have contributed to his death. We’re looking at security video around the time of the death.”

Damante said the man was taken to jail stemming from an arrest earlier Tuesday night.

The body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers