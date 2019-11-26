Investigation underway into Sebastian County inmate death

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Authorities with Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of an inmate who was housed in the Sebastian County Detention Center.

The investigation is standard protocol. No foul play is suspected.

Roger Robinson, 56, of Fort Smith told deputies at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26 he didn’t feel well and needed medical attention.

Robinson became unresponsive while being moved to the administrative area of the jail. Deputies conducted CPR and used an automated external defibrillator on him.

He was pronounced dead at Baptist Hospital in Fort Smith.