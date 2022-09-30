RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Jerry Charles Young II will receive his spiked collar and officially become the campus ambassador at Arkansas Tech University during a halftime ceremony at the Wonder Boys’ home football game on Saturday, October 1.

The collaring ceremony will take place during the halftime performance by the ATU marching band, Arkansas’ Band of Distinction, according to a press release from the university. Kickoff for the Great American Conference contest between ATU and Southern Nazarene University is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Thone Stadium at Buerkle Field in Russellville.

As part of a special Kids’ Day Out offer, students in grades K-12 may pick up free game tickets at the Kids’ Zone tent during Party at the Plaza pre-game tailgating, which will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday on the Crabaugh Hall lawn. Game tickets may be purchased at www.arkansastechsports.com/tickets.

Jerry II is an English bulldog. He was born in Frankfort, Kan., on May 29 and came home to Arkansas on August 6. Since arriving in Russellville, he has served an apprenticeship under Jerry Charles Young I.

Jerry I, who has served as ATU campus ambassador since October 26, 2013, will retire on Saturday after almost nine years of service.