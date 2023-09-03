CLARKSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man that they say has a history of impersonating law enforcement, according to a press release.

Tristan Justice, 27, was arrested on Saturday after receiving a tip that he was in possession of firearms and law enforcement items, violating the terms of a previous sentence.

JCSO searched the home and found a loaded firearm, law enforcement IDs, drug paraphernalia, and tactical gear. They also seized electronic devices for further investigation, according to the release.

Justice faces charges of possession of firearms, criminal impersonation, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is due in court on October 4, according to Justice’s booking.