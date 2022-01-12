Johnson County mother and boyfriend arrested in connection to infant’s death on Christmas

HARTMAN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Wednesday, January 12 Facebook post the arrests of a mother and her boyfriend in connection to the death of a two-month-old infant on Christmas Day.

During the early morning hours of December 25, officers were dispatched to a residence in Hartman on calls of an unresponsive child.

According to the post, authorities found the infant dead and through an investigation with the sheriff’s office and coroner’s office, it was determined the child sustained severe injuries, which lead to his death.

On January 11, the sheriff’s office said it arrested Megan Ward, 21, and Nighton Collier, 26, in connection to the incident.

Ward was arrested for 1st Degree Murder and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor in the 1st Degree. Collier was arrested for Hindering Apprehension and on a Failure to Appear warrant.

Both Collier and Ward are being held in the Johnson County Jail. Collier has a bond of $1,495 and Ward is being held with no bond. They will both appear in court on February 10.