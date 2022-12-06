JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Johnson County Sheriff that was arrested on drug and weapons charges at the behest of the FBI has released a statement apologizing for the situation.

In a social media post, Sheriff Jimmy Stephens, 57, wrote:

As the Sheriff of Johnson County, Arkansas, I have the responsibility to serve and protect the citizens of Johnson County; to enforce the law; and more importantly to comply with the law. I have devoted myself to those goals over the past four years.

It has been widely reported that I have been arrested in Crawford County, Arkansas, and charged with a variety of crimes. I am quite capable of defending myself on those charges and fully intend to do so.

However, no matter the outcome of those proceedings, I recognize that I owe a sincere and genuine apology to the citizens of Johnson County, public officials of Johnson County, and more importantly to the employees of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office for the embarrassment caused by this arrest. It is of special concern to me the impact that this has on the law enforcement personnel in Johnson County, Arkansas, as I recognize that they have an enormously difficult job which has probably been made more difficult by my arrest. For that I am genuinely sorry.

To this point I have been cooperative and transparent with the law enforcement authorities and intend to continue to do so.

As the duly elected Sheriff of Johnson County, Arkansas, I am legally obligated to perform certain functions of the Sheriff’s Office and I will continue to do so. However, in the best interest of the Sheriff’s Office and to cause the least disruption as possible, I am this date placing my Chief Deputy Jeremy Bennett in charge of the day-to-day operations of the Sheriff’s Office. I can assure you that Chief Bennett is quite capable of filling this role.

It is my full expectation, and hope and prayer, that these matters will be resolved promptly and that I will return to running the Sheriff’s Office in Johnson County in all of its divisions and activities.

I ask for your patience as this matter proceeds and for your thoughts and prayers for me and my family during this process.

Jimmy Stephens, Johnson County Sheriff