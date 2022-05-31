FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Numerous events were announced Tuesday for downtown Fort Smith in celebration of the Juneteenth holiday.

According to a press release, 64.6 Downtown and the Fort Smith Round Table will be presenting free live music on Thursday, June 16th and Sunday, June 19th.

Thursday, June 16th will open with “Miss K’s Dance Bungalow” followed by headliner “New Breed Brass Band,” a youthful ensemble bringing their own flair of heritage brass band sonics from New Orleans. The show will be from 6:45-9 p.m. at the Riverfront Park Amphitheater.

On Sunday, June 19, host comedian Joe Torry will present the U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ensemble’s Songs of Freedom. The production will celebrate the contributions of individuals during the Civil Rights movement. It will be held from 5-10 p.m., also at the amphitheater.

Sunday evening will continue with two 2021 Levitt AMP Fort Smith Music Series performers, jazz artist Rodney Block and crowd favorite, Fort Smith native Genine Latrice Perez.

“64.6 Downtown is pleased to work in concert with the Round Table to expand free, live music downtown leading up to the Juneteenth holiday. We are elated the U.S. Army Band Jazz Ensemble selected Fort Smith to perform their tribute. They wanted to contribute to a communities Juneteenth celebration with their production of Songs of Freedom, and it came together.” stated Talicia Richardson, Executive Director of 64.6 Downtown.

Visit https://www.646downtown.com/levitt-amp-music-series for more information.