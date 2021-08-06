Jury deliberating in Franklin County Sheriff’s trial

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The jury is now deliberating in Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen’s trial.

After a week-long trial, witness testimony wrapped up today. The decision on whether or not to convict Boen is now in the hands of the jury.

Throughout the week, witnesses testified about the alleged beating of three inmates at the Franklin County Jail by Sheriff Boen in 2017 and 2018.

Today, the defense and prosecution gave their closing arguments in the case.

Boen is charged with three counts of violating the civil rights of three inmates by using unreasonable force.

If convicted, Boen could face up to 30 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine. The jury will continue to deliberate until they reach a unanimous decision on all three counts.