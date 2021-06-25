Jury hears from witnesses in day four of Jordan Shreeve trial

River Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The jury in the murder trial against Jordan Shreeve heard from witnesses today in day four of testimony.

Shreeve is accused of killing his fiancée’s two-year-old child back in 2019.

Jose Soto, the father of the victim, was in court and said that while hearing the testimony has been difficult, he understands the importance of staying strong.

“It’s been tough. It’s gonna continue to be tough. But you know we have to stay strong and show our support. But, we’re gonna have to be tough.”

Shreeve is charged with first-degree murder. When court resumes on Monday, Eva Millard -the mother of the victim- will be on the witness stand.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers