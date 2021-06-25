Jury hears from witnesses in day four of Jordan Shreeve trial

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The jury in the murder trial against Jordan Shreeve heard from witnesses today in day four of testimony.

Shreeve is accused of killing his fiancée’s two-year-old child back in 2019.

Jose Soto, the father of the victim, was in court and said that while hearing the testimony has been difficult, he understands the importance of staying strong.

“It’s been tough. It’s gonna continue to be tough. But you know we have to stay strong and show our support. But, we’re gonna have to be tough.”

Shreeve is charged with first-degree murder. When court resumes on Monday, Eva Millard -the mother of the victim- will be on the witness stand.