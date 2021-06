CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The trial of Jordan Shreeve continued today in Crawford County.

The jury heard from more witnesses, including forensics experts and the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

During the testimony, the Medical Examiner talked about the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Shreeve is accused of killing his fiancée’s two year old child in 2019, and is charged with first-degree murder.