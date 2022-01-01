Kwanzaa Fort Smith & NWA group celebrates family, community and culture

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Kwanzaa Fort Smith & NWA group celebrated the final day of the Kwanzaa holiday Saturday.

Kwanzaa is an annual celebration of African-American and Pan-African culture and traditional values.

The holiday is celebrated from the December 26 to January 1.

“Kwanzaa is all about family, it’s all about community,” said community organizer Darneisha Airhart. “We have the seven principles of Kwanzaa. They basically just want you to up your game, raise your standard of living and try to make wherever you are a better spot, a better place.”

The final day of celebration focused on the seventh principle, Imani, which means “faith.” It included speakers, games, activities and storytelling.