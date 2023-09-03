LAVACA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Lavaca man is dead after a motorcycle crash that took place on Sunday morning, according to a crash report.

David Vandever, 34, was driving a 2012 Harley Davidson northbound on Highway 255, south of Hickman Bluff Road.

Vandever failed to “negotiate a curve”, crossed the center line, and traveled off the roadway left, the report said.

He collided with two highway signs and then a tree, according to the report. Vandever died at the scene.

Conditions were dry and clear. No further information was given.