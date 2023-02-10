SPIRO, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Spiro police opened fire on a man on Feb. 9 after he allegedly fired shots at the department’s chief.

According to the Spiro Police Department, officers responded to a Harp’s Store for reports of a man whom the police chief recognized as Damon Henderson, brandishing a gun.

Police say Henderson took off running before stopping and firing at the chief who was on the scene before running again.

OSBI says Henderson was located a short time later hiding inside a residence before evading authorities again.

Authorities reportedly searched throughout the night before locating the suspect on Feb. 9 near S Ash Street in Spiro.

An officer then followed Henderson by vehicle to the 200 block of SE 4th Street when Henderson stopped and faced the Spiro officer who was in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

According to the OSBI, the officer was attempting to de-escalate the situation when Henderson fired his weapon, hitting the driver’s door of the police vehicle. The officer returned fire, hitting Henderson.

The LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office says Henderson was struck in the stomach.

Henderson was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information to be released at this time.