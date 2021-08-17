LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office, OSBI investigating deadly shooting near Spiro

SPIRO, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon that LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a deadly shooting near Spiro, Oklahoma.

According to LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry, the scene is located off Highway 271 in Spiro.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called to the scene to help with the investigation.

Police say the victim was a 32-year-old male. The names of the individuals involved have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/Fox 24 for updates.

