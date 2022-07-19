VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Community School of the Arts students will have the River Valley thinking pink when they present their production of “Legally Blonde JR.” beginning on July 30.

According to a press release, the “fun and upbeat musical follows the adventures of a sorority girl named Elle Woods who tries to win her ex-boyfriend back by earning a Harvard law degree.”

“We are thrilled to be presenting this fun and exciting production with a stellar cast. The story is all about being true to yourself and reminds us that you don’t have to change who you are in order to be successful. What a strong and empowering message for teenagers to explore! We strive at CSA to help students gain skills through the arts that will make them successful in whatever careers that they go into. This musical fits perfectly into that mission.” says Cody Walls, Director of Theatre.

Community School of the Arts in Fort Smith will present Legally Blonde JR. on July 30 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at The King Opera House at 427 Main Street, Van Buren.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for children, and $10 for groups of 10 or more and may be purchased online at csafortsmith.org/legally-blonde-tickets. For more information please call (479) 434-2020 or email info@csafortsmith.org.