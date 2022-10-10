FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — 64.6 Downtown in Fort Smith, Ark. announced Monday it has received a multi-year Levitt AMP grant award of $90,000 in matching funds from the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation that will allow the free outdoor music series to continue through 2025.

The festival is held at the Riverfront Amphitheater in Fort Smith and as a current Levitt Foundation grantee, 64.6 Downtown submitted its AMP proposal in May to continue the beloved series, which began in 2021.

According to a release, for the 2023–2025 grant cycle, the Levitt Foundation expanded the Levitt AMP program from an annual matching grant of $25,000 into a three-year matching grant of $30,000 per year, for a total grant award of $90,000.

64.6 Downtown was asked in its proposal to reflect three goals of the Levitt AMP awards: Amplify community pride and a city’s unique character; enrich lives through the power of free, live Music; and illustrate the importance of inclusive and vibrant public Places.

All 18 returning Levitt AMP grantees were awarded $90K matching grants each to present the Levitt AMP Music Series in 2023-2025, reflecting a total grant award of $1.62 million, the release said.

In addition to returning grantees, the Levitt Foundation will award up to 10 additional U.S. nonprofits a total of $900K to bring the Levitt AMP Music Series to their communities. Following an open call for applicant submissions in June, the new Levitt AMP grant recipients will be announced on Nov. 15, 2022.