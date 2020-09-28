Lightning possibly to blame for house fire in Ozark

OZARK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Ozark Fire Department and emergency responders were called to a house fire early Monday morning.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a structure fire around 3:45 a.m. on Whitson Lane in the Pleasant View Community.

“The homeowner reported that during last night’s thunderstorms at approximately 10:30 p.m. lightning struck and knocked out the TV,” said a Facebook post by Ozark Fire Department. “During the night the homeowner woke up to find smoke coming out from behind the kitchen cabinets.”

Firefighters entered the home and found heavy fire in the attic above the kitchen and in the kitchen.

Courtesy: Ozark Fire Department

“The fire was brought under control and contained to the kitchen and the whole attic. Smoke and heat damage was sustained throughout the house,” the post said.

Ozark Fire responded with 8 firefighters and 3 fire trucks. Pleasant View volunteer fire department provided tanker support for water supply. Crews were on the scene for almost 4 hours. No one was injured in the blaze.