Local county jail reporting additional cases of COVID-19

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office has just reported that the county prison has 60 new cases of the coronavirus.

Caption Philip Pevehouse says, “quite an event that happened almost overnight and very quickly,”…

“From we had no cases to all of a sudden we have this pocket of cases.”

There have also seven deputies reported with COVID-19 and the jail has reported having gone through all of their overtime budget.

They’re now working with the quorum court to address the extra cost.