Local nonprofit hosts “Bring the Green” food drive in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In the River Valley — a non-profit organization held a Saint Patrick’s Day food drive Wednesday.

Antioch Youth and Family asked people to donate to the “Bring the Green” food drive in Fort Smith.

The group encouraged the community to come in and bring any kind of green food or food with green logos.

“A good part of what we do is advocacy, and right now, 35% of the people we’re feeding are asking for help for the very first time,” said Ken Kupchick, a consultant for Antioch Youth and Family. “The numbers nationally are higher than they’ve ever been. Over 15 million people needing food assistance across the country, and we’re seeing that here.”

The organization also accepted donations to their P.O. Box.