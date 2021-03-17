Local nonprofit hosts “Bring the Green” food drive in Fort Smith

River Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In the River Valley — a non-profit organization held a Saint Patrick’s Day food drive Wednesday.

Antioch Youth and Family asked people to donate to the “Bring the Green” food drive in Fort Smith.

The group encouraged the community to come in and bring any kind of green food or food with green logos.

“A good part of what we do is advocacy, and right now, 35% of the people we’re feeding are asking for help for the very first time,” said Ken Kupchick, a consultant for Antioch Youth and Family. “The numbers nationally are higher than they’ve ever been. Over 15 million people needing food assistance across the country, and we’re seeing that here.”

The organization also accepted donations to their P.O. Box.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers