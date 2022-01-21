Local nonprofit receives donated building for emergency youth shelter

MULBERRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Comprehensive Juvenile Services, Inc., (CJS) recently received a donation of an 8,625 square foot building and 1.07 acres of land in the community of Mulberry, Arkansas. The building is intended to be converted into an emergency youth shelter to house 16 male and female at-risk adolescent youth, according to a press release.

The building formerly housed the Dollar General retail store and was donated by the Palmer family, Jeff Palmer, Janet Seaton, Josh Palmer, and Shanna Palmer, of the PSA Land Company LLC. CJS currently operates the Western Arkansas Youth Shelter in Cecil, Arkansas, providing emergency shelter for 14 male and female at-risk youth in this location since 1984.

An artist’s rendering of the floorplan for the proposed new Youth Shelter in Mulberry. Courtesy CJS Inc.

The 91-year-old building is a leased facility in Franklin County. It has been the goal of the CJS Board of Directors to relocate the Western Arkansas Youth Shelter to a new, more easily accessible location for many years, according to their statement. The funds raised in the agency’s capital campaign total $1,056,000, with a goal of $1.7 million to complete the construction.